Meghalaya BJP Leader Accused Of Running Brothel Arrested In UP

BJP's Meghalaya vice-president Bernard N Marak, accused of operating a brothel at his farmhouse in Tura, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Marak had been on the run after six minors were rescued and 73 people arrested from his farmhouse 'Rimpu Bagan' during a raid on Saturday. Police said Marak was asked to cooperate in the probe but is evading the investigators.

The arrest came hours after Meghalaya Police put out a lookout notice for the BJP leader.

Yesterday, a Tura court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the BJP leader.

Five children, locked up at a resort in Tura owned by Marak, were rescued on Saturday, the police said. Claiming that a "brothel" was being operated from the place, they said the raid also led to the detention of 47 young men and 26 women -- many of them found unclothed and drunk.

The police recovered a huge amount of liquor, around 500 packets of contraceptives, cellphones and incriminating documents, said state police chief LR Bishnoi.