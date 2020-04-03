'Way Of Life': Meghalaya BJP Chief Asks State To Let Wine Shops Open

The sudden closure of wine shops since March 25 has created an immense demand (Representational)

BJP's Meghalaya unit chief Ernest Mawrie wrote to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday, seeking permission to open wine shops as alcohol consumption is a "way of life" in the state.

Mr Mawrie, who is also the secretary of the Khasi Hills Wine Dealers and Welfare Association, said wine shop owners are facing immense public pressure to operate their outlets and are receiving several calls.

The sudden closure of wine shops since March 25 has created an immense public demand for their quota of alcohol, Mawrie said.

"The fact that for majority of the people of Meghalaya consumption of alcohol in moderation has always been a way of life," he added.

Mr Mawrie urged the chief minister to allow the opening of wine shops on allocated days with other essential commodities and said social distancing and public hygiene guidelines will be followed.

The state government on Thursday night rescinded permission for home delivery of alcohol following a complaint made by the Indian Medical Association.