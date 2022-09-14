Meghalaya Allows Up To 3 Casinos To Attract Tourists Amid Opposition

Meghalaya said temporary licences were issued for casinos to attract tourists

Amidst strong opposition from various circles against the issuance of licences to operate casinos in Meghalaya, the state government has issued licences to set up three casinos in the hilly state, officials said on Wednesday.

The Joint Action Committee Against Casino (JACAC) and other organisations have been strongly agitating against the setting up of casinos in the state including in Ri-Bhoi district, which borders Assam.

Meghalaya Taxation Minister James PK Sangma told the state assembly on Monday that temporary licences were issued to provide additional attractions to the tourists, visiting the state from other states.

"There are huge competitions to attract the tourists. The other northeastern states have a similar topography like Meghalaya and the states also have historical and archaeological sites. To attract the tourists we have to give them some additional amusement," the minister had told the house.

The JACAC Secretary Ferdynald Kharkamni on Wednesday said they are upset over the government's decision, which also contradicts Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's earlier assurance.

He pointed out that people of Meghalaya are not familiar with casino-type gambling which are now operating in Sikkim and Goa.

Various organisations, including the influential Meghalaya United Christian Forum (MUCF), voiced "apprehension and shock" over the state government's decision to legalise gambling and online betting for tourists coming to the state.