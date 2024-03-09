Meet Sini Shetty, 22-Year-Old Representing India At Miss World Pageant

Ms Shetty graduated with a degree in accounting and finance and has worked as a marketing professional.

Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty will represent India at the Miss World pageant in Mumbai today. The 71st edition of the global beauty pageant is being held in India after 28 years and contestants from 112 countries will compete to be crowned Miss World.

Talking about the upcoming pageant, the former 22-year-old marketing professional described the opportunity to represent India as the "biggest pleasure" of her life.

"My representation means the world to me. I am not representing myself I am representing 1.4 billion people and that's a huge responsibility all together because you are representing Indian culture, diverse traditions that we have, the feelings and the emotions of each and every individual living in this country," she told news agency ANI.

Here are 5 facts about the Miss India 2022 winner: