She Crowdfunded Her Campaign, Broke Congress' Lok Sabha Jinx In Gujarat

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s two successive clean sweeps in Gujarat in Lok Sabha polls, Congress finally opened its account in the state with a crucial victory by Geniben Thakor. But Ms Thakor's win over BJP's Rekhaben Chaudhari in the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat is special for more than one reason. The two-time MLA from the Vav seat registered a victory by a margin of 30,406 votes.

Here are some key facts about Geniben Thakor: