Meerut Lawyers 'Ban' Entry Of BJP Representatives In Courts Over High Court Demand

Lawyers at a Meerut court have announced they will bar the entry of Bharatiya Janata Party representatives over their demand for a high court bench in Western Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken after a delegation of lawyers met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding the creation of the bench.

The lawyers said they had hoped the chief minister would heed their demand, but they received no concrete assurances from him.

According to them, the chief minister stated that the high court bench issue is within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The Meerut Bar Association then decided to bar the entry of BJP representatives.

Banners with the "No Bench, No Vote" message and prohibiting the entry of BJP representatives were placed at the court gates.

They also resolved not to represent BJP MPs and MLAs in courts.

Lawyers in 22 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh abstained from judicial work.