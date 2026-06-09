Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Scrapped, Congress Explores Legal Options

The Congress has intensified its protest against the rejection of its Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers in Madhya Pradesh and is preparing to challenge the decision in court. Sources said the Election Commission has received the Congress memorandum and has formally acknowledged it. The Commission's Political Division has taken cognizance of the matter and is expected to seek a report from the Returning Officer over the controversy.

Sources in the Commission also said the Congress delegation is likely to meet the Election officials at noon on Wednesday. No prior appointment was sought from the Commission, and party leaders reached the Commission headquarters to submit their memorandum, they said.

Senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot and Bhupesh Baghel, who had gathered outside the Election Commission office, sat on the ground in front of the main gate in protest.

Read: Rajya Sabha Pick Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Junked, Congress Protests

The police and senior security officials reached the spot and informed Congress leaders that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force outside the main gate. The Congress leaders, however, maintained that they had informed the authorities about their visit in advance, KC Venugopal having communicated the plan.

The party is also preparing a legal challenge against the rejection of Natarajan's nomination. Sources said Venugopal has spoken to senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi regarding the matter.

The controversy erupted after BJP leaders lodged a formal objection before the Returning Officer, seeking cancellation of Natarajan's candidature.

The BJP alleged that the Congress leader failed to disclose details of a pending court case in Telangana in her election affidavit, a mandatory document submitted during the nomination process.

According to the BJP, the omission amounted to suppression of material information and justified rejection of the nomination.

Reacting strongly, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader and former MLA Kunal Choudhary accused the BJP of "murdering democracy and the Constitution" and asserted that the party would seek judicial intervention.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari also attacked the ruling party, alleging that the Rajya Sabha seat had been "snatched through manipulation".

The Election Commission is yet to issue a detailed statement on the matter. Under the Rajya Sabha election process, the Commission announces the election schedule and appoints Returning Officers, who are officials of the respective state governments.