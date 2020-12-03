MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati Dies: Know About The Life Of The Masala King

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies; know about his inspiring life

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati died on Thursday morning. Most of us have grown up listening to the MDH Masala jingle - "Asli masala sach sach, MDH...MDH" and Dharampal Gulati ruled kitchens in India for nearly seven decades now. Even in his nineties, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, was actively involved in the functioning of MDH Masala. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Delhi and suffered a cardiac arrest this morning. The masala baron was awarded India's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan last year.

MDH Masala Owner Dharampal Gulati Dies: Here Is Why His Life Inspires Us