MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati Dies: Know About The Life Of The Masala King

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati died on Thursday morning. Most of us have grown up listening to the MDH Masala jingle - "Asli masala sach sach, MDH...MDH" and Dharampal Gulati ruled kitchens in India for nearly seven decades now. Even in his nineties, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, was actively involved in the functioning of MDH Masala. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Delhi and suffered a cardiac arrest this morning. The masala baron was awarded India's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan last year.
MDH Masala Owner Dharampal Gulati Dies: Here Is Why His Life Inspires Us
- Spice king Dharampal Gulati was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. His family moved to India after Partition during the Independence.
- MDH or Mahashian Di Hatti was founded by Dharampal Gulati's father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.
- From a small outlet in Pakistan's Sialkot in 1919, MDH Masala became one of the largest spice makers in India with a turnover of over Rs 15,000 crore.
- A school dropout, Dharampal Gulati, was a self-made billionaire and once India's highest-paid CEO.
- MDH Masala now exports spices to about 100 countries in the world and has offices in London and Dubai.
- Stories about the life of the masala king say he was even forced to drive the tonga in Delhi in his early days.
- "My motivation to work is being sincere in product quality sold at affordable prices. And nearly 90% of my salary goes to charity in my personal capacity," Dharampal Gulati had said to the business daily Economic Times in 2017