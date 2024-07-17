MCom, BBA, BCom: The Many Aspirants For Handyman's Job At Mumbai Airport

Thousands of job seekers converged on Mumbai's Kalina on Tuesday for a walk-in interview.

The recent Air India Airport Services Limited recruitment drive for airport loaders at Mumbai Airport has thrown light on a stark reality: a large number of educated job aspirants are now competing for basic handyman positions.

Among the sea of applicants, many hold advanced degrees and have travelled long distances in search of employment. Prathameshwar, a second-year BBA student from Buldhana district, journeyed over 400 kilometres for a chance at the job. "I have come to apply for the post of handyman. They are offering a salary of Rs 22,500," he said. When asked if he would abandon his studies if selected, he responded, "What do we do? There is so much unemployment. I urge the government to create more job opportunities."

Another candidate, armed with a BA degree, admitted that he was not entirely sure what the job of a handyman entailed but stressed his desperate need for employment. Adding to this trend is a candidate from Rajasthan's Alwar, holding an MCom degree, who applied for the position despite the job's basic educational requirement. "I am preparing for government job exams as well, someone told me that the salary here is good. So I have come," he explained.

The salary for airport loaders and handymen ranges between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per month. The job's educational criteria are minimal, but candidates must be physically strong enough to handle the demanding tasks of loading and unloading luggage, operating baggage belts, and managing ramp tractors.

The sheer volume of applicants at the Mumbai airport - over 25,000 for just 2,216 vacancies - led to chaotic scenes reminiscent of a stampede. Air India staff struggled to control the massive crowd, with visuals showing applicants jostling to reach form counters. Reports indicated that many candidates waited for hours without food and water, causing several to feel unwell.

With the crowd growing uncontrollably, applicants were instructed to submit their resumes and disperse.