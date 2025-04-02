MBA Student, 25, Dies After Jumping From Ghaziabad Flat's 9th Floor: Cops

A 25-year-old MBA student died by suicide on Tuesday after jumping from the ninth floor of his flat at a high-rise in Indirapuram, police said.

The student has been identified as Harshit Tyagi, who is said to have been battling drug addiction and depression, they said.

According to police, Tyagi left his room on the pretext of going to the bathroom but instead made his way to the balcony of his Angel Jupiter Society flat and jumped.

His mother, Poonam Tyagi, and cousin, Himanshu Vats, rushed him to a private hospital in Noida, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastav said that the case is under investigation.

In another incident, Jaideep Singh (18), a resident of Badarpur, Delhi, drowned while bathing in the Ganga Canal at Muradnagar on Tuesday. His elder brother, Shiv Kumar (21), had accompanied him to Ghaziabad for a bath when Jaideep ventured into deep waters and was swept away.

Despite tireless efforts by private divers, his body could not be recovered. Authorities have contacted the NDRF flood rescue team for assistance, but as of the evening, Jaideep's body had not been found, officials said.

