'Maza Aariya Hai!': UK Envoy Enjoys Poha At Chhappan Dukaan In Indore

Indore's culinary attractions are garnering acclaim as British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, shared his delightful experience at the renowned Chhappan Dukaan, which is known for street food.

Ellis took to social media to express his gastronomic journey, citing the iconic Poha and Johny Hot Dog as the highlights of his visit.

In a post on X, Ellis exclaimed, "Poha & Johny Hot Dog: that sums up my visit to Chappan Dukaan in Indore. Bhayankar Swadisht Nashta. Maza Aariya Hai!"

Poha & Johny Hot Dog: that sums up my visit to Chappan Dukaan in Indore. भयंकर स्वादिष्ट नाश्ता. मजा आरिया है!

His enthusiastic endorsement of the breakfast delights reflects the irresistible appeal of Indore's traditional Poha, known for its distinctive flavours and culinary richness.



Chhappan Dukaan, a vibrant food street in Indore, is celebrated for its diverse array of offerings.

The ambience, coupled with the eclectic flavours, creates an immersive experience for locals and visitors alike.

During his visit, the British envoy also met the Mayor of Indore, Pushyamitra Bhargav and discussed the progress of Indore.



"A pleasure to meet @advpushyamitra. Great to learn about the progress of Indore and how the UK can support it. Aapse Milkar Khushi Hui!" Ellis also posted on X.

The British envoy not only held talks on administrative exchange programmes and EVs but also admired Indore's cleanliness model in his meeting with Bhargav.



"Representatives, including British High Commissioner Mr. @AlexWEllis, visited Indore and engaged in fruitful discussions covering various aspects of the city's development. Topics included Indore's cleanliness model, administrative exchange programmes, collaboration with Britain for electric vehicles in Indore, and discussions on contemporary issues such as climate change. During the occasion, Mr. Alex Ellis appreciated Indore's cleanliness model," posted Indore's Mayor on X.

Indore, known as the cleanest city in the country, has clinched the title six times in a row. Now, the city aims to secure the title for the seventh consecutive time.

