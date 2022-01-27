Mayawati's Party Gives Ticket To 6 More Candidates For Phase 2 Of UP Polls

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. (File)

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday released the second list of candidates for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the list, six candidates have been given tickets.

Moolchandra Chauhan will contest from Dhampur Vidhan Sabha, Mohammad Rizwan from Kundarki, Yusuf Khan from Nawabganj, Shalini Singh from Faridpur South, Brahmanand Sharma from Bareilly, Chandraketu Maurya from Dadraul.

The BSP on January 22 released the first list of 51 candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

This development holds significance as assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will be on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, fifth on February 27, sixth on March 3 and the seventh and the last phase will be conducted on March 7.

The counting of votes for 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 60 in Manipur and 40 in Goa will be done on March 10.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)