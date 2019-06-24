It's Over, Says Mayawati, Questions Attitude Of 'Ex' Samajwadi Party

Mayawati today said Bahujan Samaj Party will "fight all elections alone"

Mayawati today formally called an end to the alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, tweeting that going forward, her party will contest all elections, big and small, on its own. In a series of tweets, the Bahujan Samaj Party also aired her grouse against Akhilesh Yadav, with whom she promised to keep cordial relations barely three weeks ago.

"It is known that all our old grievances with the SP were kept aside, along with the anti-Dalit and ant-BSP decisions taken by the SP government between 2012-17, works carried out that were against reservation in promotion and deteriorating law and order situation - were all kept aside and an alliance was formed in public interest which was honoured completely," one of her tweets read.

In another, she said: "But after the Lok Sabha general election, the attitude of the SP compels BSP to think whether it will be possible to defeat the BJP in the future. Hence, for the sake of the party and the movement, the BSP will now fight all elections - big or small - by itself."

Yesterday, after a meeting with senior party leaders, Mayawati had accused Akhilesh Yadav of not calling her after the results, and working "against non-Yadav backward communities" and even neglecting the Muslims while he was the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.