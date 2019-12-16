Mayawati Says Violence In Jamia, Aligarh Unfortunate, Demands Probe

Mayawati said this fire can spread very badly across the country (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday termed as "unfortunate" the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also appealed to all communities to maintain calm after violence at the university.

"The violence against the new Citizenship Amendment Act, first in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and then in the Jamia University and entire Jamia region in which many innocent students and common people were targeted is very unfortunate and the party is with the victims," she said in a tweet.

"Under such circumstances, UP and Central governments should get a high level judicial inquiry conducted into such incidents so as to ensure that the culprits do not go free. The police and administration should also act impartially" she said.

"Otherwise, this fire can spread very badly across the country, specially in educational institutions. Also, it is also an appeal to all communities to maintain peace and order," Mayawati added.