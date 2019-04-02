Mayawati Justifies Her Statues In Top Court: 'Represent Will Of People'

Mayawati said with the statues, the UP legislature had shown respect to a Dalit woman leader

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati today justified her life-size statues built in Uttar Pradesh at the cost of crores in public money when she was Chief Minister, telling the Supreme Court they represent the "will of the people".

Mayawati filed her statement in the Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition against the statues of herself and elephants, which are her party BSP's symbol, at parks in Lucknow and Noida, with taxpayers' money.

The court had said it was of the tentative view that the BSP chief has to deposit the money used in the statues.

Mayawati said with the statues, the state legislature had shown respect to a Dalit woman leader. "How could I defy the will of the state legislature," she said.

