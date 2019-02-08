Mayawati Has To Reimburse Money Spent On Elephant Statues, Says Top Court

Highlights Mayawati needs to deposit public money spent on her statues, party symbol Mayawari has installed elephant statues in Lucknow and Noida The bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi will hear the case next in April

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has to reimburse the public money spent on installing hundreds of elephant statues in parks in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Noida, the Supreme Court said today. The elephant is the symbol of the Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP.

The top court was hearing a petition that said public money cannot be used for creating one's own statues and for propagating a political party.

"We are of the tentative view that Mayawati has to deposit the public money spent on her statues and party symbol to the state exchequer," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. "Pay all the money from your pocket," the Chief Justice said.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjeev Khanna, will hear the case next on April 2.

The court made it clear the tentative view was expressed by it as the matter will take some time for hearing.

Mayawati and former bitter rival Akhilesh Yadav are now locked in a joint fight against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh for the national election. In the court today, the BSP asked if the case can be heard in May, after the election. "Please don't compel us to say something which we don't want," the Chief Justice said.

The petition was filed in 2009 by two advocates, Ravikant and Sukumar, saying that Mayawati government - which was in power in Uttar Pradesh then - spending crores of rupees on statues of the Dalit powerhouse, party founder Kanshi Ram and elephants was irresponsible for a state that had a large number of people living below the poverty line.

In 2012, the Election Commission ordered covering of all Mayawati and elephant statues before the assembly elections in the state in order to provide a level-playing field for all parties.

The Bahujan Samaj Party had told the Supreme Court in 2014 that the full expenditure on the statues was based on the budget passed by the Uttar Pradesh assembly.