'May This Holy Month Bring Joy, Prosperity': PM Modi Greets People On Ramzan

The holy Islamic month of Ramzan begins on Tuesday (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the eve of Ramzan.

He said in a post on X, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

The holy Islamic month of Ramzan begins on Tuesday as the Ramzan moon was sighted in various parts of the country on Monday.

