PM Modi, Other Leaders Greet Nation As Ramzan Begins

Several top leaders extended greetings on the holy occasion of Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the nation on the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan. "May this auspicious month further the spirit of harmony, happiness and brotherhood in our society," the PM tweeted last night.

Ramzan is a time of spiritual reflection and increased devotion and worship. During this time, Muslims do not eat or drink even a drop of water and observe prayers 5 times a day.

Sehri, a pre-fast meal is eaten before sunrise and the fast is broken with a post-fast meal called "iftar".

Greetings on the start of the holy month of Ramzan. May this auspicious month further the spirit of harmony, happiness and brotherhood in our society. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2019

Ministers, senior BJP leaders and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ramzan. Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "My greetings to the Muslim community on the beginning of Ramzan month. The holy month of Ramzan stands for strengthening the bonds of unity, peace and harmony in our society. May these bonds are strengthened further in days to come."

My greetings to the Muslim community on the beginning of Ramzan month. The holy month of Ramzan stands for strengthening the bonds of unity, peace and harmony in our society. May these bonds are strengthened further in days to come. — Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2019

Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "On the beginning of the auspicious month of Ramzan, I wish all of you and your family lots of goodness, happiness and peace. May you be showered with love and care."

On the beginning of the auspicious month of Ramzan, I wish all of you and your family lots of goodness, happiness and peace. May you be showered with love and care. #RamzanMubarakpic.twitter.com/EdrfR04ICZ — Chowkidar syed Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) May 7, 2019

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu wished the citizens prosperity and peace. He said, "Wishing you all a blessed start to #Ramadan. Here's hoping that the beginning of this holy season also initiates a period of prosperity, peace and progress for the entire nation."

Wishing you all a blessed start to #Ramadan. Here's hoping that the beginning of this holy season also initiates a period of prosperity, peace and progress for the entire nation. #Ramadan2019pic.twitter.com/kRMEi1lsDB — Chowkidar Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 7, 2019

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati gave Ramazan greetings to the people of India, especially to the Muslim community.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted Ramzan wishes. She tweeted, "The holy month of #Ramzan has begun. My best wishes to all my brothers and sisters who will be fasting for a month."

The Holy month of #Ramzan has begun. My best wishes to all my brothers and sisters who will be fasting for a month

সকলকে জানাই শুভ রমজান মাসের শুভেচ্ছা pic.twitter.com/4C1Sebd1Kh — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 6, 2019

Congress party also wished Ramzan greetings to the people of India.

#RamadanMubarak to you and your family! May this holy month usher in love and happiness for all of you. pic.twitter.com/xihHHeQ7rJ — Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2019

They tweeted, "RamadanMubarak to you and your family! May this holy month usher in love and happiness for all of you."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.