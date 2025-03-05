"May Take Interpol Help": Himanta Sarma On Probe Linked To Congress MP's Wife

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Pak links of Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, has made progress in its initial investigation.

He told reporters here, "The SIT has found significant evidence related to Pak national Ali Sheikh who has been in question for his multiple visits to India and his controversial social media posts expressing immense interest in the politics of Assam. Sheikh visited India with a big delegation from Pakistan including the attorney general of that country."

According to CM Sarma, the Pak team including Sheikh frequently visited India till 2018 and stayed in small hotels to avoid public attention. "We have been probing the entire ecosystem related to this Pakistani national in question. If required, we will take the help of Interpol," CM Sarma stated, adding that he has briefed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the developments.

Earlier, the CM said that a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the alleged Pakistani links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Gogoi. CM Sarma mentioned, "Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation."

"The SIT would co-opt Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and needed personnel with the approval of the Assam Police Headquarters," he mentioned, adding that the SIT would time to time report to the Assam Director General of Police.

In response to a series of allegations by CM Sarma, Member of Parliament from Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, asserted that he was open to an investigation regarding this. The Chief Minister earlier raised questions as to why Gaurav Gogoi went to meet the Pakistan High Commissioner and later asked questions regarding national security and Defence in Parliament.

Gaurav Gogoi said: "The visit to Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit was a customary thing and there was nothing to hide. A lot of BJP MPs have asked similar questions that I raised in Parliament. However, I am always open to any investigation, and it is the Assam government's duty to conduct the investigation."

He added, "The Chief Minister must also answer about his visits to Bangladesh, Dubai and Singapore." According to Gaurav Gogoi, the BJP is set to be ousted from power in Assam in next year's Assembly elections and CM Sarma has already sensed that his defeat is imminent. He said, "The CM has been constantly posting against me on social media platforms like Facebook and X because he knows that the people of Assam are fed up with the style of politics and the BJP would be voted out of power in next year's Assembly polls."

The Assam Police have lodged an FIR against Pakistani national Ali Sheikh, with whom Elizabeth Gogoi had a close professional connection.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)