Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth In India, To Be Part Of NRI Event

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth being welcomed on his arrival in New Delhi.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a nine-day visit, during which he will be the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), the NRI conclave to be held in Varanasi.

On Tuesday, Mr Jugnauth will attend the inaugural ceremony of the 15th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, that PM Modi is scheduled to address. The two leaders will then hold a bilateral meeting.

Over 5,000 NRIs have registered for the event. India-origin lawmakers; Himanshu Gulati of Norway and Kanwaljit Bakshi from New Zealand will be the guests of honour at the inaugural ceremony.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award will be presented to 30 people at the valedictory ceremony on January 23. It will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind.

On January 24, Mr Jugnauth will also join participants at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.