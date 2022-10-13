Delhi Medical College Doctors' Body Apologises For Skit During Annual Fest

Doctors' body of Maulana Azad Medical College apologised over a skit performed during annual festival.

The Resident Doctors' Association of the Maulana Azad Medical College has issued an apology over a skit performed at the college's annual festival that was disrespectful to religious sentiments, after a purported video of it was circulated on social media.

The skit was performed on September 27 at a competition during the four-day college festival organised by the Resident Doctors' Association and the Azad Medicos Association.

"On behalf of the performing students, we apologize for the aggravating act.

We also wish to emphasize that we will ensure no such acts are repeated in future.

And what only emanates is the supreme quality of medical care, for which this institution stands," the Resident Doctors' Association said in a statement.

Noting that the contents of the video of the act being shared on social media are of a "disrespectful nature to religious sentiments", it said that given the competitive nature of the event, the script was undisclosed and was against the rules and regulations of the organising committee.

"Whereas the act depicted in the video was demeaning and unethical, the cultural society performing it (called Mahaul Makers) was unconditionally banned and disqualified from any future activities in the campus. The very next day, September 28, a written apology was also requisitioned and furnished," read the statement.

Highlighting the fact that the Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital have a national record of treating the maximum number of COVID-19 patients and are leading from the front since the pandemic began, it said "secularism" has been at the core of many values that it imparts.

"Anything deviating from the above is viewed very strictly and discouraged with utmost vehemence. On behalf of the performing students, we apologize for the aggravating act," the association said.

