'Matter Over': AAP After Congress Clarifies Leader's Delhi Seat Sharing Remark

A day after differences surfaced between INDIA block allies AAP and Congress over contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, the city's ruling party on Thursday said the Congress has now clarified its stand and the "matter is over".

The row had erupted on Wednesday following the remarks of Congress leader Alka Lamba that they have been directed by the party leadership to work strongly in all seven seats ahead of the 2024 polls.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Thursday the Congress has itself now "denied its own statement".

"It's fine. The matter is over. The Congress has given a clarification and everything is clear now. The spokesperson cannot decide on seat sharing. All parties sit together with their calculations and then such things are decided. Spokespersons make statement," he said.

AAP Delhi state convener and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai advised patience in the current circumstances.

"The Congress party specified that statements of some of its leaders were individual remarks. I think, some patience is required at present and there will be a way forward by the next meeting (of INDIA alliance) to be held in Mumbai," he said.

Congress leaders from Delhi on Wednesday held a meeting with the party's top leadership to review its preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections and discussed ways to strengthen the organisation.

After the meeting, Lamba had said, "No decision has been taken on whether to have an alliance, but we have been asked to prepare ourselves on all seven seats. We will go to the people strongly after preparing ourselves properly in all seven seats." Following her remarks, the AAP had said there was no point of attending the next meeting of INDIA alliance in Mumbai, if the Congress wants to go solo in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who were present at the meeting, asked the party leaders to remain united and stay connected with people, sources said.

On Wednesday itself, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary had clarified that Wednesday's meeting was not on alliance formation in Delhi and nothing was discussed about it.

"The AAP can make assumptions but the decision on alliance will be taken by the AICC central leadership and it will be announced by them. We, as an opposition party here, will raise questions about corruption," he told PTI.

Other leaders of the party had also echoed similar views.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)