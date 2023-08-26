'Aiming For 35 Trillion Dollar Economy In 25 Years': Piyush Goyal At NDTV Conclave

Union minister Piyush Goyal said today that India is aiming to go "from 3.5 trillion dollar economy to 35 trillion dollar economy in 25 years" by the time it celebrates its Independence centenary. Speaking at the NDTV conclave ahead of the G20 meet in Delhi, Mr Goyal, who handles the ministry of Commerce & Industry, said, "We are all optimist and young. The demographic profile of India is in 30s, we will add 30 trillion dollars India's economy in coming years."

"We are going to bring convergence. Given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's astute leadership and the popularity that he has among leaders, I'm confident we can bring something on geo-political issue," he added.

In 2018, PM Modi had promised that India will become a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025. At the recent BRICS summit too, he expressed confidence that India soon will become a USD 5 trillion economy.

The views were shared by Amitabh Kant – member of government think tank Niti Aayog and the G20 Sherpa -- who was the keynote speaker at the conclave.

India, he said, is now the fifth largest economy and aiming to become the third largest.

"We have provided pipe water connections, we built toilets, during Covid vaccines to almost 2.2 billion people. In the last 7 to 8 years, we have done quite a phenomenal work. What we have achieved in seven years is what India normally would achieve in 50 years," he said.

Mr Goyal said the country's leadership needs to "get out of the Khan Market, Lutyens Delhi culture and move from the limited sphere of thinking".

"From 2014, PM said we have to work for the people of India and we will win elections because of our good work. Today, India is not about what Delhi decides, today it is bottoms up and it is about what villages what, what poor think and what people want. It's about taking the fruits of development to the common man," he added.