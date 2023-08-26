Live Updates: Decoding G20 - NDTV's Mega Conclave

Join us for a day-long event on August 26, where we decode energy transition, clean growth, digital economy and India's big global moment.

Live Updates: Decoding G20 - NDTV's Mega Conclave
New Delhi:

How has India shaped the G-20? How has the G-20 presidency shaped India's global future? Watch NDTV's mega conclave that brings the biggest names behind India's G-20 success on one stage. Join us for a day-long event on August 26, where we decode energy transition, clean growth, digital economy and India's big global moment.

Here are the LIVE updates On NDTV's G20 Conclave:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Aug 26, 2023 09:54 (IST)
Decoding G20: NDTV Conclave - Day's Agenda
Aug 26, 2023 09:53 (IST)
Aug 26, 2023 09:51 (IST)
Watch NDTV's Mega Conclave - Decoding G20

Watch NDTV's mega conclave 'DECODING G-20' that brings the biggest names behind India's G-20 success on one platform. Live on NDTV network
Aug 26, 2023 09:46 (IST)
.