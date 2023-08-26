Live Updates: Decoding G20 - NDTV's Mega Conclave

New Delhi:
How has India shaped the G-20? How has the G-20 presidency shaped India's global future? Watch NDTV's mega conclave that brings the biggest names behind India's G-20 success on one stage. Join us for a day-long event on August 26, where we decode energy transition, clean growth, digital economy and India's big global moment.
Here are the LIVE updates On NDTV's G20 Conclave:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Decoding G20: NDTV Conclave - Day's Agenda