Matter Of Immense Joy India Hosting World Heritage Committee Meeting: PM Modi

India is hosting the World Heritage Committee Meeting for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee on Sunday here at the Bharat Mandapam.

Taking to X on Saturday, PM Modi wrote: "It's a matter of immense joy that India is hosting the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi. This is the first time our nation is hosting this Committee. I look forward to attending the programme at 7 p.m. tomorrow evening. This is an important forum to exchange views on ways to preserve our heritage."

The Prime Minister's Office in a statement mentioned that PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Unesco DG Audrey Azoulay will also attend the inaugural event.

India is hosting the World Heritage Committee Meeting for the first time. It will take place from July 21 to July 31 at Bharat Mandapam.

The World Heritage Committee meets once a year and is responsible for managing all matters pertaining to World Heritage and deciding on sites to be inscribed on the World Heritage list, the statement said.

The statement also noted that during the meeting, proposals for nominating new sites on the World Heritage list, State of Conservation reports of 124 existing World Heritage properties, International Assistance and Utilisation of World Heritage Funds, etc., will be discussed.

The meeting will be attended by more than 2,000 international and national delegates from more than 150 countries.

Along with the World Heritage Committee Meeting, World Heritage Young Professionals' Forum and World Heritage Site Managers' Forum are also being held on the sidelines, the PMO statement said.

Further, various exhibitions will also be set up at Bharat Mandapam to showcase India's culture. The Return of Treasures Exhibition will showcase some of the retrieved artefacts brought back to the country.

"Till date, more than 350 artefacts have been brought back. Further, by using the latest AR & VR technologies, an immersive experience will be offered for 3 world heritage sites of India: Rani ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat; Kailasa Temple, Ellora Caves, Maharashtra; and Hoysala Temple, Halebid, Karnataka. "

Also, an 'Incredible India' exhibition will be set up to highlight India's rich cultural heritage, age-old civilisation, geographical diversity, tourism destinations along with modern developments in the field of Information Technology and infrastructure," the statement added.



