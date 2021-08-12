'Matter Of Concern': Ashok Gehlot On Skewed Rainfall Distribution In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over skewed rainfall in state. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday expressed concern over the skewed rainfall distribution in the state, saying some parts have received "excessive rainfall" while others below-average.

According to water resources department data, 10 of the state's 33 districts are under the deficit rainfall category, while nine are under normal rainfall category and as many under excessive rains category.

Five districts have recorded abnormal rains and there is no district under the scant rainfall category, the data shows.

"Excessive rainfall in several parts of the state and below-average in some is a matter of concern. Instructions have been issued to the administration for special girdawari (inspection) in different districts so that timely assistance can be provided to the affected," Mr Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

He said parts of the state receive rain in August also which may cover the deficit.

"The same is expected from the forecasts of the Meteorological Department this time, he said.

From June 1 to August 12, the state as a whole recorded normal rainfall with 8.3 per cent more than the average, according to a report by the water resources department.

Kota division, comprising Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts, has received abnormal rains with 87.2 percent more than the average rains. Many areas in the division faced flood-like situation due to excessive rains which damaged property and crops.

Bharatpur division received abnormal rains while normal precipitation was observed in Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Udaipur divisions. Jodhpur division recorded deficit rains.

Districts with deficit rains (-20 percent to -59 percent of the long period average) are; Banswara, Barmer, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jalore, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi and Udaipur.

Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur and Sikar recorded normal rains (19 to -19 percent).

Bharatpur, Churu, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Karauli, Pratapgarh and Tonk are under the excess rainfall category (20 percent to 59 percent), whereas Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Kota and Sawaimadhopur recorded abnormal rains (60 percent or more).

At the same time, water level in dams has also increased. Of the total 727 dams, 117 are completely filled, 311 partially filled and 227 are empty, according to official figures.

No information was available about 22 other dams.

Until 10 days ago, only 39 were completely filled while 336 were empty.

