'Mata ji, Pita ji Bigger Than 5G': Mukesh Ambani To Students

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani chose a unique way to remind students to appreciate and understand the importance of parents in their lives.

Addressing the convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University last week, Mr Ambani told the graduating students that their efforts were shared by their parents and family who supported them.

"Let me tell you something in your own lingo - the language of the youth. Nowadays, every youngster is excited about 4G and now 5G. But there is no 'G' in this world greater than Mata ji and Pita ji. They were, are, and will always remain your most dependable pillars of strength and support," he said.

"Today is your day. The arc lights are on you. But standing in the wings are your parents and elders... it's a very special day for them too. They have waited eagerly to see you walk up to the stage and receive your graduation certificate. It has been their lifelong dream. Don't ever forget the struggles they underwent and the sacrifices they made to bring you here. Their contribution to your success is immeasurable," he added.

Mr Ambani said he was "confident" that India's bright young minds from across the nation will help it grow from a $3 trillion economy to $40 trillion economy by 2047.

The business tycoon's Reliance Jio has successfully launched 5G services in several cities across the country.