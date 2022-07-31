Mastermind Behind Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami Violence Arrested: Cops

Violence had broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone during Ram Navami procession on April 10

The alleged mastermind of April 10 Ram Navami communal violence in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone has been arrested from the district border.

The police said the accused, 30-year-old Shamiullah, was the masterminded behind the violence in Kumharwada-Mohan Talkies locality. He is a listed goon of the area and more than 10 cases are registered against him, including attempt to murder.

Shamiullah carried a bounty of Rs 10,000 on his head, and he was on the run for almost 110 days. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the man was tracked and arrested from Dhar-Khargone district border.

The Khargone district administration had invoked the National Security Act against him. He had been banned from entering the district in the past.

He will be sent to Indore jail.

Some 90 cases were filed in connection with the Ram Navami communal violence and over 185 people were arrested.

"He has been arrested in connection with the NSA (National Security Act) warrant issued against him and sent to jail. The Khargone police will seek his police remand and grill him in connection with the April 10 arson and violence case registered against him as well as his possible linkages to other cases pertaining to the Ram Navami communal violence," Khargone Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said.

Sources said he was running a shadow outfit MIM, which was possibly behind provocation of youths during the communal violence on April 10. He was the key plotter behind the large-scale arson and violence in Kamharwadi-Mohan Talkies area, which was the epicentre of the April 10 violence after it erupted following stone-pelting on the Ram Navami procession in Talab Chowk locality.