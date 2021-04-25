Massive Wildfire In Mizoram's Lunglei District, Air Force Choppers Deployed To Douse Fire

The wildfire is rapidly spreading towards Chandmary in the Lawngtlai district

A massive fire has engulfed the forests in the outskirts of Lunglei town, the district headquarters in south-central Mizoram, since Saturday.

The wildfire that has been burning for more than 24 hours now is rapidly spreading towards Chandmary in the Lawngtlai district in southern part of the state.

While the reason for the wildfire is yet to be ascertained, the Lunglei district authorities and fire fighters are reeling into all its resources to douse it.

It is suspected that Jhum cultivation or shifting cultivation may have been the reason behind the inferno.

On the requisition of the Mizoram Government, the Indian Air Force is deploying two Mi-17V5 helicopters, equipped with Bambi Bucket, to douse the major fire in Lunglei district and adjoining areas.

This exercise has become daunting, considering the water scarcity the state faces during the pre-monsoon phase, coupled with a major number of district's resources that are already engaged in thwarting the COVID-19 resurgence.

Several fire tenders have incurred burns though no major injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The locals in the area are assisting the firefighting personnel and other government authorities in bringing the situation under control.