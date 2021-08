Cars have been blocking the highway for a 3-km stretch as farmers demonstrate on the road

The National Highway 3 in Haryana's Kurukshetra is witnessing massive traffic jams today as farmers protest and block the roads.

Cars have been blocking the highway for a 3-km stretch as farmers demonstrate on the road, sitting on 'khatiyas'.

The farmers are protesting against alleged police action taken against farmers in neighbouring Karnal.

A state-level meeting of all BJP leaders and elected representatives is scheduled in Karnal on Saturday.