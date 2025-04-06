Massive Rabies Outbreak In Manipur, Three Dead, Hundreds Affected

Multiple cases of rabies have been reported from Manipur's Churachandpur, after which authorities have put restrictions in place and declared containment zones.

The cases of rabies started surfacing since last week and New Zouveng village in Churachandpur district has been declared a containment zone.

Since January, 749 people have been bitten by dogs and 3 persons, according to official sources, have died due to rabies.

Multiple confirmed and suspected cases of rabies have now been reported from New Zoveng village, posing a serious threat to the health and safety of the people and animals, sources said.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar has strictly prohibited the movement of "domesticated pets/dogs in and out of the village".

He also directed the identification and vaccination of all pet and stray dogs in the village.

Surveillance, door-to-door monitoring, and health check-ups will be conducted. The sale and transport of domestic dogs are strictly banned during the containment period, he added.

Any person found violating the order will be liable for penal action, the order said.

Quick Response Teams constituted by the Veterinary department carried out surveys at the New Zouveng village.

During the drive, about 30 households have been surveyed.

The survey teams have vaccinated all the dogs owned by the households and provided them with a certificates.

District Veterinary Officer, Dr Veithienneng, has said insufficient supply of vaccine is the biggest challenge in tackling the outbreak.

Every year, rabies claims over 60,000 lives globally, with India alone accounting for nearly 36 percent of those deaths, according to the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme).