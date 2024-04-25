Massive Landslide In Arunachal, Key District Bordering China Cut Off

NHIDCL has mobilized resources to repair the damaged stretches of the highway.

A massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh has cut off road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district sharing its border with China. The district witnessed heavy landslides between Hunli and Anini on the National Highway-33 yesterday due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, authorities said.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has mobilized resources to repair the damaged stretches of the highway. Currently, there is no scarcity of food and other essential items.