Massive Fire Rips Through Lucknow Slum Cluster, Thick Smoke Seen Miles Away

A massive fire broke out at a slum cluster in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar area on Wednesday evening, destroying more than two dozen huts and triggering panic among residents.

The blaze reportedly started in a vacant plot near Ring Road and spread rapidly due to strong winds and highly flammable materials present in the huts.

Thick plumes of black smoke were visible from several kilometres away as flames engulfed the area. Several nearby hotels and automobile showrooms are located close to the site of the fire.

Locals claimed that multiple small LPG cylinders exploded during the incident, worsening the blaze. However, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

“At least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The operation was challenging due to repeated explosions of small cooking gas cylinders inside the huts,” a fire department official said.

Panic gripped the locality as residents rushed to save their belongings, many of which were reduced to ashes.

Officials said the fire is now largely under control, with cooling operations underway. No loss of life or serious injuries have been reported so far.