Massive Fire On 4 Coaches Of Patna-Mokama Passenger Train; No One Was Injured

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Massive fire on Patna-Mokama passenger train last night Patna: Flames engulfed four coaches of Patna-Mokama passenger train last night; no one was injured in the fire. The train was stationed at Mokama railway yard, 90 kilometers east of Patna, when fire was spotted in two coaches at 1 am, the Railways spokesperson said. He added that an attempt was made to extinguish the fire but unfortunately it spread to two more coaches resulting in four coaches being completely gutted. The spokesperson said fire did not affect railway operations in that sector. The Additional Divisional Railway Manager reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Railway officials said the reason behind the fire is being looked into.



Just over two months ago, on October 23, 2017, in Bihar's Munger district, an intercity train ran over five women, four of whom died on the spot. The accident took place early morning when the women were crossing rail tracks near Adalpur Halt. Police said the women possibly couldn't see the Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity train approaching due to thick fog.



Chairman of the Railway Board, Ashwani Lohani told Press Trust of India, that train accidents have come down by 40-45 per cent in the current financial year as compared to last year. Hoping that train mishaps would further decrease, Mr Lohani said prime focus this year was to address safety, maintenance and cleanliness of trains and railway premises. By June, 500 railway stations would get Wi-Fi facility as part of the Union government's Digital India initiative. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has set a target of track renewal for the current fiscal at 3,600 km, an 80 per cent jump over the average 2,000 km of tracks renewed by railways every financial year.



