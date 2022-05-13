Massive Fire Breaks Out In Forest Areas In J&K's Reasi, No Casualties

Jammu Kashmir Fire: The cause of the fire is not immediately known. (Representative)

A fire broke out in the Bhaga forest area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

After getting the information, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. Firefighting operations are still underway.

Jammu and Kashmir | A fire broke out in the Bhaga forest area of Reasi district. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/NtfYBGDKzG — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

More details are awaited.

