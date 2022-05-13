Massive Fire Breaks Out In Forest Areas In J&K's Reasi, No Casualties

Jammu Kashmir forest fire: After getting the information, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. Firefighting operations are still underway.

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Forest Areas In J&K's Reasi, No Casualties

Jammu Kashmir Fire: The cause of the fire is not immediately known. (Representative)

Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir:

 A fire broke out in the Bhaga forest area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

After getting the information, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. Firefighting operations are still underway.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.