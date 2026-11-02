Massive Fire At Andhra Pradesh Oil Refinery After Explosion

A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam following reports of sudden explosion sounds at the facility. The fire resulted in thick smoke billowing over nearby neighbourhoods, prompting concern among residents.

The fire reportedly broke out at a sulphur pitch tank.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi confirmed the incident and said that the fire is confined to the tank and poses no threat to other sections of the refinery.

HPCL fire tenders and other firefighting teams are engaged in controlling the blaze.

Authorities said that the smoke is not considered hazardous, and so far, no deaths have been reported.

Firefighting operations are continuing, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.