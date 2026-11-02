Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Massive Fire At Andhra Pradesh Oil Refinery After Explosion

The fire resulted in thick smoke billowing over nearby neighbourhoods, prompting concern among residents.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Massive Fire At Andhra Pradesh Oil Refinery After Explosion
The fire reportedly broke out at a sulphur pitch tank.
NDTV

A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in Visakhapatnam following reports of sudden explosion sounds at the facility. The fire resulted in thick smoke billowing over nearby neighbourhoods, prompting concern among residents.

The fire reportedly broke out at a sulphur pitch tank.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi confirmed the incident and said that the fire is confined to the tank and poses no threat to other sections of the refinery.

HPCL fire tenders and other firefighting teams are engaged in controlling the blaze.

Authorities said that the smoke is not considered hazardous, and so far, no deaths have been reported.

Firefighting operations are continuing, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Visakhapatnam Fire, HPCL Refinery Fire, Oil Refinery Fire
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com