Did 'Black Rain' Fall On Moscow? Residents Say Yes, But The Kremlin Denies It

A massive Ukrainian drone strike on a major Moscow oil refinery has left parts of the Russian capital coated in an oily, dark residue. As reported by the BBC, the attack triggered a strange phenomenon where specks of black oil began raining down on residential areas.The disruption follows the largest Ukrainian aerial assault on the capital region since the beginning of the conflict, involving nearly 200 drones.

According to details shared by the BBC, the strikes sent columns of dense smoke billowing into the sky and left at least 17 people injured in the wider Moscow region.

In the aftermath of the explosions, a wave of social media videos began doing the rounds online. These viral clips, show cars, windowsills, and streets covered in a greasy, dark film. Many of the videos capture people touching the oily liquid, highlighting how the toxic fallout has spread across local neighbourhoods.

Despite the widespread visual evidence circulating online, municipal officials initially attempted to downplay the crisis. Local authorities firmly denied that any form of "oil rain" was falling over the metropolis. However, the city's official Telegram channels appeared to contradict these statements by issuing urgent health warnings.

The regional government advised residents in south-eastern districts to keep their windows firmly shut to avoid breathing in the toxic fumes. Furthermore, officials stated that families with young children, elderly citizens, and individuals suffering from asthma should immediately evacuate the area.

While Moscow residents told the BBC that the fine drizzle had left highly unpleasant black spots all over their clothing, the broader air defence network was heavily tested. Russia's defence ministry claimed that close to 1,000 drones and several cruise missiles were intercepted across the nation during the same 24-hour period. Nevertheless, the physical fallout from the burning refinery has brought the environmental cost of the conflict directly to the doorsteps of everyday Moscow citizens.