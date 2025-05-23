Massive Fire At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Fire Engines Rushed

A massive fire broke out at a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam this morning, with the officials launching a firefighting and search operation.

The fire broke out at the second Steel Melting Shop (SMS), impacting the production at the plant.

🔴#BREAKING | Fire Breaks Out At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot, Efforts To Douse Fire Underway pic.twitter.com/u3EnnVc7d7 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 23, 2025

The fire reportedly broke out due to an oil leak in a machine, which then spread to nearby cables and machinery.