Massive Fire At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Fire Engines Rushed

The fire reportedly broke out due to an oil leak in a machine.

Massive Fire At Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Fire Engines Rushed
The fire broke out at the SMS-2 (Steel Melting Shop-2).
Visakhapatnam:

A massive fire broke out at a steel plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam this morning, with the officials launching a firefighting and search operation.

The fire broke out at the second Steel Melting Shop (SMS), impacting the production at the plant.

The fire reportedly broke out due to an oil leak in a machine, which then spread to nearby cables and machinery.

