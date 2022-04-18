Masks Compulsory In Gurgaon, Faridabad As Covid Cases Rise In Haryana

Delhi recorded 501 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The Haryana government today made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in Gurugram, Faridabad and two other districts amid a rise in Covid cases.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in view of the rise in Covid cases over the past a few days in Gurugram, the wearing of a mask has been made compulsory there and three other districts of Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. All the four districts are near New Delhi and fall in the national capital region (NCR).

Delhi recorded 501 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate, an indicator of the spread of the infection in the population, increased from 4.42 per cent yesterday to 7.72 per cent today.

Of 234 cases reported in Haryana today, 198 surfaced in Gurugram alone while 21 were from Faridabad.

Earlier today, the Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a mask mandate in six districts. The districts where the wearing of a mask has been made mandatory by the UP government are Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.