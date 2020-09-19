Video Shows Masked Men Attack Toll Plaza Near Indore, Cops Rule Out Loot

Around 35 masked men attacked a toll plaza on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway on Friday, police said.

A group of masked men vandalised a toll plaza near Madhya Pradesh's Indore and attacked its staffers, the police have said, adding that they suspect Friday's incident to be the fallout of an ongoing disagreement over monthly toll payment by local farmers who have land on either side of the structure and have demanded an exemption.

According to the police, around 30 to 35 masked men attacked the Methwada toll plaza on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway with bricks and sticks at 8.17 PM on Friday.

The attack does not seem to be motivated by loot, Sub-Inspector Biharilal Sanwle told NDTV, adding, "Computer systems, glass shields and vehicle barriers, were among the items damaged in the violence."

In a clip from a CCTV camera, the group of men can be seen running towards the toll plaza, damaging it and then promptly running away.

In another clip, allegedly recorded and circulated by the attackers, men can be heard instigating each other saying, "Phod do (smash it)".

"A few months ago, a delegation of villagers whose lands surround the toll plaza had approached its manager seeking exemption from paying the fee. Officials of the toll collection agency had then said they would have to buy a monthly pass costing Rs 250," officer Sanwle said, adding that the suggestion was not taken well by farmers.

Asked if the attack was the handiwork of Karni Sena, a fringe group that had recently warned against collecting toll from local farmers, Mr Sanwle said, "We can't say so right now.

The police have registered a case in this regard and started investigation to identify and arrest those involved.