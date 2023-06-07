Maruti Launches 5-Door Jimny SUV At Starting Price Of Rs 12.74 Lakh

Jimny was first showcased at Auto Expo in January this year.

Maruti on Wednesday revealed the price of its much-awaited SUV, the Jimny. The car will come in six variants with the base model starting at Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end of the Jimny, Alpha AT (Dual Tone), will be priced Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti expects its new offering will not only bring in volumes but also establish its credentials as a formidable player in the rapidly growing sports utility vehicle segment where it is eyeing the top slot.

The company expects it to play a role along with other models like Brezza, Fronx and Grand Vitara to take the top position in the SUV segment. The Jimny comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and can also be owned via subscribe plan - at an all-inclusive monthly fee starting from Rs 33,550.

According to the price list, the Jimny will be available in the following trims: Zeta MT (Rs 12.74 lakh), Zeta AT (Rs 13.94 lakh), Alpha MT (Rs 13.69 lakh), Alpha AT (Rs 14.89 lakh), and two dual tone variants - Alpha MT (Rs 13.85 lakh) and Alpha AT (Rs 15.05 lakh). All prices are ex-showroom.

The car was first showcased at Auto Expo in January this year.

Speaking to reporters weeks before the official launch of the car, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said Jimny would have a positive rub off effect on the overall brand value of the automaker.

"It is an important product in terms of the rub off effect on the overall Maruti brand..Jimny has a legacy as an accomplished SUV so that will surely help us in our overall SUV push in the country," he told reporters.

Maruti has invested Rs 960 crore in developing the five-door car. Suzuki has sold more than 3.2 million units of Jimny worldwide, in 199 countries and regions.

Globally, the automaker sells the model with three-door configuration. It is for the first time a five-door version has been.