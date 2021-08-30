'Martyrs Insulted': Laser, New Gateway At Jallianwalla Bagh Spark Outrage

PM Narendra Modi opened the renovated Jallianwalla Bagh complex on Saturday.

The renovation of Jallianwala Bagh, where more than 1,000 Hindus and Sikhs died 102 years ago, creating one of the darkest chapters of Indian history -- has unleashed a wave of outrage and criticism against the government on social media. Most of the criticism has been directed at the hi-tech galleries that have replaced the stark, unadorned passage through which General Dyer had led his men and ordered them to open fire on the thousands of men and women holding a peaceful protest on the day of Baisakhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened the renovated complex on Saturday, saying it is the country's duty to protect its history.

Many people on social media have accused the government of destroying history in the name of renovation. Others alleged that politicians rarely have a feel for history.

"This is corporatisation of monuments, where they end up as modern structures, losing the heritage value. Look after them without meddling with the flavours of the period these memorials represent," tweeted historian S Irfan Habib.

The sharpest criticism so far came from CPM's Sitaram Yechury, who said, "Only those who stayed away from the epic freedom struggle can scandalise thus".

Only those who stayed away from the epic freedom struggle can scandalise thus.

The Congress too slammed the government citing the history of the right wing in India.

"What the hell is wrong with this man? What is so celebratory about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that you need a light and sound show there for heavens sake? But I mean how can we expect those who were colluding with the British to understand the horrors of this day."

"Devastated to hear that Jallianwala Bagh, site of the Amritsar Massacre of 1919, has been revamped -- which means that the last traces of the event have effectively been erased. This is what I wrote of the memorial in my book, describing a space that has now itself become history," tweeted historian Kim A. Wagner.

While inaugurating the renovated complex on Saturday, PM Modi said horrors like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the Partition speak of the sacrifices made for India's freedom and should not be forgotten.

"It is not right for any country to ignore such horrors of its past," he said, noting that August 14 is now being observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He had also tweeted a preview of the lights installed in the complex.

"At a time when we are celebrating Amrut Mahotsav, we should strengthen our nation''s foundation and take pride in it," the Prime Minister said.

"At a time when we are celebrating Amrut Mahotsav, we should strengthen our nation''s foundation and take pride in it," the Prime Minister said.