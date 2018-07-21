'Dharmatala Chalo,' Tweets Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Mega Rally

Mamata Banerjee tweeted about Martyrs Day ahead of the Trinamool Congress' rally.

Martyr's Day or the Shahid Diwas rally is organised by the Trinamool Congress every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993. This year marks the 25th death anniversary of the actvists.

West Bengal Chief Minister is also likely to spell out the strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls at the rally today, party sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. According to political observers, the rally holds immense importance given the party's ambition to play a major role after the next Lok Sabha polls.

Here are the live updates of the Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally: