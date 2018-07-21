"Dharmatala Chalo," Tweets Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Mega Rally

West Bengal Chief Minister is also likely to spell out the strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls at the rally today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 21, 2018 10:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Dharmatala Chalo,' Tweets Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Mega Rally

Mamata Banerjee tweeted about Martyrs Day ahead of the Trinamool Congress' rally.

New Delhi: 

Martyr's Day  or the Shahid Diwas rally is organised by the Trinamool Congress every year on July 21 in the memory of 13 Youth Congress activists killed in police firing in 1993. This year marks the 25th death anniversary of the actvists. 

West Bengal Chief Minister is also likely to spell out the strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls at the rally today, party sources were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. According to political observers, the rally holds immense importance given the party's ambition to play a major role after the next Lok Sabha polls. 

Here are the live updates of the Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally:


Jul 21, 2018
10:01 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee Tweets About Martyrs Day
Hours before Kolkata witnesses the mega rally, Mamata Banerjee this morning tweeted about the Martrys Day.
Jul 21, 2018
09:56 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee is expected to address gathering at Dharmatala, Kolkata, at around 12:30 pm on the occasion of 25th Martyrs Day. 
No more content
Comments

Trending

West BengalMartyrs DayLok Sabha Polls

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexDhadak Movie ReviewPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosPetrol, Diesel PricesAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee NoteBMW G 310

................................ Advertisement ................................