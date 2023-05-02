Marine Commandos, Army To Be Deployed For G20 Meeting In Srinagar

The security officials discussed coordinated efforts to ensure foolproof security for the G20 meeting.

Marine commandos, National Security Guards (NSGs) and the Army are among security forces deployed for the upcoming G20 working group meeting in Srinagar.

The decision was taken during a security review meeting in Srinagar today. The meeting discussed any potential terrorist attacks, including fidayeen attacks, standoff fire and grenade attacks, and devised measures to counter any such terrorist threats, a police spokesman said.

While Marine Commandos will be deployed at Dal lake for security of G20 meeting at Shere-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), it was decided that NSG will be deployed for counter fidayeen/suicide attacks along with special operations group of police at all the venues. They will also be responsible for countering any drone attacks.

The 3rd working group G20 meeting on tourism will be held in Srinagar later this month. China and Pakistan have opposed the move to hold any G20 meeting in Kashmir.

After recent attack on Army in Poonch, in which five soldiers were killed and terrorist decamped with five rifles of soldiers, there is fear that terrorists may try to carry out attacks in Kashmir.

The security review meeting chaired by Vijay Kumar, additional director general of J&K Police, was attended by top officers of Army, BSF, CRPF, NSG and various intelligence agencies.

The spokesman said that general officer commanding (GOC) Kilo Force of the Army assured the meeting that army will dominate all the higher reaches, ensure corridor protection and form additional Anti-Sabotage Teams.

A police spokesman said that preemptive measures are being taken to thwart any untoward incident during the event.