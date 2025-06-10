Key NSG Counter-Terror Event Begins, Focus On Unified Response

In the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and India's response in the form of Operation Sindoor, the 23rd edition of the National Security Guard's (NSG) Counter-Terror International Seminar commenced in New Delhi on Tuesday. The seminar will see key steps being taken towards framing a unified Standard Operating Procedure for counterterrorism coordination.

The two-day event, inaugurated by Junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai, is themed "Forging Collaboration and Innovation to Counter Terror Threats and Address the Complexities of Modern Terrorism".

As India navigates the evolving landscape of hybrid and transnational terror threats, the seminar aims to significantly bolster inter-agency coordination, operational synergy, and strategic integration in counter-terrorism (CT) and Counter-IED operations, officials said. The NSG emphasised its role as a "strategic fulcrum in India's layered security grid", leading the charge in converting "knowledge into kinetic capabilities."

A major highlight of the seminar is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NSG and police forces of states and Union Territories. This landmark agreement is set to lay the groundwork for a unified CT coordination standard operating procedure (SOP), institutionalised joint training, and enhanced First Responder interoperability across the nation, moving towards a "synchronised national response."

Delegations from over 17 countries, including the USA, Russia, Japan, Israel, Germany, and Indonesia, are participating, alongside senior officials from State Police Forces, CAPFs, the Indian Army, and intelligence agencies. This diverse representation, officials said, is expected to foster a crucial exchange of global best practices, aligning with the spirit of "One Nation, One Response."

Discussions are structured around five high-impact thematic panels, covering a wide array of topics from international CT case studies and national threat responses to NSG-State synergy, leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and drones for CT operations, and advanced C-IED strategies. The seminar also saw the launch of the 35th edition of 'The Bombshell', NSG's flagship Counter-IED journal.

In a boost to indigenous innovation, the C-IED Innovator Awards will be presented on June 11 by Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan, recognising cost-effective solutions from various sectors. An investiture ceremony was also held to felicitate recipients of the President's Police Medal, honouring the bravery and dedication of personnel in counter-terror operations.

The NSG reiterated the core message driving the seminar: "Modern Terror Needs a Modern Response," emphasising the nation's resolve to be responsive, resilient, and united in the face of evolving security challenges.