Marathi Actor Arrested For Sharad Pawar Tweet Gets Bail But Stays In Jail

Ketaki Chitale currently has more than 20 police cases against her.

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was in jail for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on veteran political leader Sharad Pawar, has got bail in the case from a court in Thane. She will, however remain in jail as she has several other cases against her.

The 29-year-old actor currently has more than 20 police cases against her in connection with the same post on Facebook.

She has been accused of defamation, printing or engraving defamatory matter and promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste.

Her bail plea was rejected last time, with the judge saying the alleged offense was of a "serious nature".

Arrested by the Thane police on May 14, Ketaki Chitale has also filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging her arrest. In her plea, she contended that her arrest was not in accordance with the law and should be declared illegal.

She has also claimed that her post, a poem in Marathi, is penned by another person. It also does not name Sharad Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party is a partner in Maharashtras ruling alliance.

The verses mention the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP chief is 81 years old.

Earlier she had also approached the high court seeking a stay on the investigation in the cases. The hearing is pending.

Besides Ketaki Chitale, 23-year-old pharmacy student Nikhil Bhamre was also arrested last month for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Twitter against Mr Pawar.