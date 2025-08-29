Maratha Quota Activist Allowed To Continue Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan For Another Day

Police on Friday allowed activist Manoj Jarange to continue his hunger strike for Maratha reservation at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for another day, an official said.

The activist, who started the indefinite fast on Friday morning, was initially given permission to occupy the ground only for a day.

As per the Bombay High Court directive, the permission ended at 6 pm, but the organisers had sought an extension, and the Azad Maidan police station allowed their application, the police official said.

While extending permission for a day, the police reminded the organisers that there were more than the permitted 5000 protestors at Azad Maidan.

Vehicular movement was deliberately stopped by protestors near CSMT and couple of other places by sitting on the road, causing inconvenience to the public, the official said.

"Some protestors used provocative language while raising slogans against the government. Taking cognisance of these events, we asked organisers to take adequate precautions to maintain law and order," the official said.

As thousands of Jarange's supporters arrived in south Mumbai on Friday, the road traffic in the area was nearly crippled.

He has been demanding that all Marathas should be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.

