Jharkhand Government Expands Overseas Scholarship For Minorities, Others

Building on last year's success, the Jharkhand Government is inviting applications for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship Scheme which has been expanded to include up to 25 students from Scheduled Castes, minorities and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) along with Scheduled Tribes to help them pursue higher education in the United Kingdom.

The Jharkhand government in a press release said the state government will be partnering with the UK government's FCDO (Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office) to jointly fund the Chevening-Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship to provide opportunities for up to give students of Jharkhand belonging to SC, ST, OBC and other minorities in the next three academic years starting September 2023

The state government has also increased the allocated budget for the scholarship to Rs 16 crores per year which is subject to increase if necessary.

The expansion of the overseas scholarship scheme which aims to push for mainstreaming of minorities would provide students with an opportunity to pursue 1 year Master's programme or 2 years' M Phil programme across various disciplines which have been increased to 31 after 9 new disciplines were added.

Students up to 35 years of age, belonging to Jharkhand can apply online and the last date for application for the academic year 2022-2023 is June 25.

Last year, 7 students were provided with scholarship under the scheme who are currently pursuing their higher education at Loughborough University, University of Warwick, University of Sussex, University College in different disciplines.