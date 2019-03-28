Maoists Blow Up BJP Leader Anuj Kumar Singh's Home In Bihar

Around 30 naxalites of the Communist Party of India, armed with weapons, blew up the house.

Armed Maoists destroyed a former Bihar BJP leader's house in Gaya. No one hurt was hurt, police on Thursday said.



The Maoists attacked Anuj Kumar Singh's Bodhibigha home on Wednesday. They used dynamite for the explosion.



According to a police official, the banned Left wing activists beat up a close relative of the BJP leader before ordering him to vacate the house.

"Around 20-30 naxalites of the Communist Party of India (CPI), armed with weapons, blew up the house of the BJP leader. However, there was no one inside the house and hence, no casualties have taken place," Gaya senior police officer Rajeev Mishra told news agency ANI.



A search operation has been launched, he said.

"The house was badly damaged," Dharmendra Kumar, police official at Dumaria police station said.

The Maoists, after blowing up the home, left a poster appealing for boycotting the upcoming polls.



Mr Singh, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Janata Dal (United), has reportedly been on the hit list of the Maoists for a while.



The attack comes days ahead of the Lok Sabha poll in which Bihar will vote in all the seven phases, starting April 11 to May 19.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

