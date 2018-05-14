Maoist Killed In Odisha Encounter, Toll Rises To 7

Four Maoists, including two women, were killed last evening in Kandhamal's Golanki village and two were shot dead early yesterday at Dudkamal village of Balangir district, police said.
A fresh gun battle broke out today when a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) was carrying out a combing operation in the Sudukumpa forest, Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Pratik Singh said.
The CPI(Maoist)member, who was gunned down in the encounter, was active in Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the state, he told reporters.
Giving details of yesterday's encounter in the area, the SP also said one of the Maoists killed in Kandhamal district was identified as Sankar Majhi (37), who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.
CommentsThe identify of four others, including the one who was killed today, was yet to be ascertained, he said
Altogether, 11 rifles, including an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and Maoist literatures were seized from the site isince yesterday, he added.